Canon Unveils Improvements to Cinema Cameras

Canon U.S.A., has announced that it will offer a variety of performance upgrades in its Cinema EOS and XF professional camcorder line.

As part of those improvements, it will offer a new optional feature upgrade for the EOS C300 Cinema camera that will enable Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus (AF) technology.

This will provide continuous autofocusing with Canon EF lenses when used with the EOS C300 camera.

This optional feature will be available in May 2014 for a cost of $500.00 and will require the EOS C300 camera body to be shipped to an authorized Canon service center for installation.

Canon has also announced the new RC-V100 remote control for Cinema EOS cameras and the XF Series professional HD camcorders.

In addition, a firmware update will allow for peripheral illumination correction when using the Canon CN-E35mm T1.5 L F Cinema prime lens or the EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM telephoto zoom lens with the EOS C500, EOS C300, or EOS C100 cameras.

The upgrades also include a continuous recording function for the EOS C100 digital video camera, which will help capture shots in unpredictable situations, such as wedding videography, documentary, news or wildlife production.

“We continue to strive to demonstrate our support of filmmaking and television production professionals through innovative new updates and equipment upgrades that allow our products to better serve these visual storytellers,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, executive VP and general manager, imaging technologies and communications group, Canon U.S.A., in a statement.