Canon Opens New Hollywood Tech Center

Canon U.S.A. has opened a technology and support center in Hollywood to better serve its professional TV and film users.

The new Canon Hollywood Professional Technology and Support Center, which is located on the historic Sunset Gower Studio lot at 6060 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, will provide support, research, service and training for Hollywood's thriving entertainment industry.

"We want to offer a one-stop shop where our clients can come to ask questions and explore our various products with the help of our highly qualified technical and engineering staff members," noted Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. in a statement. "The Canon Hollywood Professional Technology and Support Center provides a well-equipped venue for working with professionals in a range of imaging industries, from film and television production to still imaging and professional output,"

Comprehensive product repair services for Canon professional products will also be available in the new Hollywood facility starting in late 2011.

On-site repair operations will include two camera body and lens adjustment rooms, Canon's most advanced adjustment and calibration equipment, local spare parts inventory, and an experienced professional repair staff.

The Center will also serve as a field extension of Canon's Research and Solution Engineering Department and operate as a local research and development center where staff will assess market demands for new professional imaging technology.