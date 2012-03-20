Canon Opens Hollywood Tech Center

As part of the Canon's push to expand its Hollywood film and TV businesses, the camera and lens maker has opened the Canon Hollywood Professional Technology and Support Center.

The new facility will offer key customer support services and is the company's first facility in the U.S. able to service all its professional lenses as well as its cameras, which include the new Cinema EOS C300 camera, XF/XA Series high definition camcorders, and professional-grade EOS Digital SLR cameras.

In a statement, Yuichi Ishizuka, executive VP and GM, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. noted that the opening of the facility comes "just a few weeks ago we started shipping the new Cinema EOS C300 cameras and EF Cinema lenses," which are the centerpiece of push to expand the use of its products in the Hollywood film and TV production industries. Canon's lenses are already widely use in TV production.

"As we enter these new and exciting markets, we are proud to offer Canon's convenient, timely and high quality service and support to professionals working in and around Hollywood," he added.

The facility, which is located on the Sunset Gower Studios lot at 6060 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, also has training facilities, with Canon Live Learning seminars, for Hollywood's entertainment industry and will act as a base for Canon's regional operations.