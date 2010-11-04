Canon Launches New Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras

Canon

U.S.A. has introduced two new remote controlled HD pan-tilt-zoom camera

systems, the BU-46H outdoor and BU-51H indoor that were designed to

build on the success of its early BU-45H and Bu-50H systems in broadcast

and professional applications.The newest version of the cameras

includes a 2X digital extender to double the image size of distant

objects captured with the cameras' 20X Canon HD zoom lens. The cameras

also include a newly designed Night Mode feature and a built-in

microphone.

Both the BU-46H and BU-51H are equipped with three 1/3

inch CCD sensors and come with Canon Auto Focus function and the

company's Image Stabilizer technology.

"Television and video

content creation of nearly every kind has transitioned to widescreen

16:9 aspect ratio HD," noted Larry Thorpe, national marketing executive

at the Broadcast and Communications Division of Canon U.S.A. in a

statement. "Specialized applications requiring versatile and

cost-effective remote-controlled HD pan-tilt cameras are no exception.

These applications include POV cameras for traffic and weather

monitoring, houses of worship, legislative chambers and many other uses"

for broadcast and professional users.