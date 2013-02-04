Canoe Seeks MRC Approval for VOD Ad Service

Canoe Ventures, aiming to ramp up its national

video-on-demand advertising business this year, said it is in the initial

stages of securing accreditation for its VOD ad-insertion reporting service

from the Media Rating Council.

Canoe, jointly owned by the six largest U.S. cable

operators, in February 2012 shut

down its interactive TV efforts -- laying off about 80% of the company's

employees -- to focus exclusively on VOD advertising.

Since then Canoe, now based in Denver, has been quietly

building out its VOD dynamic ad insertion (DAI) capabilities. It has enabled

the service with a few programmers, including

FearNet.

Now Canoe is looking for MRC certification of its service

that provides ad impression delivery reports to national programming clients

that use the Canoe VOD DAI service. The MRC sets standards for audience

measurement for the media industry and administers an audit and accreditation

process to verify compliance with those standards.

