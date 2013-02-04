Canoe Seeks MRC Approval for VOD Ad Service
Canoe Ventures, aiming to ramp up its national
video-on-demand advertising business this year, said it is in the initial
stages of securing accreditation for its VOD ad-insertion reporting service
from the Media Rating Council.
Canoe, jointly owned by the six largest U.S. cable
operators, in February 2012 shut
down its interactive TV efforts -- laying off about 80% of the company's
employees -- to focus exclusively on VOD advertising.
Since then Canoe, now based in Denver, has been quietly
building out its VOD dynamic ad insertion (DAI) capabilities. It has enabled
the service with a few programmers, including
FearNet.
Now Canoe is looking for MRC certification of its service
that provides ad impression delivery reports to national programming clients
that use the Canoe VOD DAI service. The MRC sets standards for audience
measurement for the media industry and administers an audit and accreditation
process to verify compliance with those standards.
