Canoe Launches Clickable 30-Second Ads With Comcast, TWC

Canoe Ventures has begun delivering its first interactive TV ads

across several million households in Comcast and Time Warner Cable

markets -- with paying advertisers -- but the cable-backed company is

staying mum on the details.

The first Canoe request-for-information ads were introduced in

Comcast and TWC markets because "those MSOs have been the most

aggressive in deploying EBIF," Canoe chief marketing officer Vicki Lins

said in an e-mail. "As the industry's EBIF footprint continues to grow,

Canoe's ITV footprint grows, driving opportunities for new markets, new

programming customers and new applications."

EBIF

is the CableLabs Enhanced TV Binary Interchange Format, which the

industry is looking to rebrand as "SelecTV."

Click

here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.