Canoe Launches Clickable 30-Second Ads With Comcast, TWC
Canoe Ventures has begun delivering its first interactive TV ads
across several million households in Comcast and Time Warner Cable
markets -- with paying advertisers -- but the cable-backed company is
staying mum on the details.
The first Canoe request-for-information ads were introduced in
Comcast and TWC markets because "those MSOs have been the most
aggressive in deploying EBIF," Canoe chief marketing officer Vicki Lins
said in an e-mail. "As the industry's EBIF footprint continues to grow,
Canoe's ITV footprint grows, driving opportunities for new markets, new
programming customers and new applications."
EBIF
is the CableLabs Enhanced TV Binary Interchange Format, which the
industry is looking to rebrand as "SelecTV."
