CanoeHires Four More Crew Members
Canoe Ventures, the advanced TV advertising joint venture formed by
the six biggest U.S. cable operators, has hired four executives to fill
out its roster of technology and product management roster.
The
four executives are: Joel Hassell, senior vice president, engineering
and technical operations; Bruce Dilger, vice president, advanced
advertising architecture; Domenic Centofanti, vice president, data
architecture & metrics; and Michael Iacovelli, vice president,
platform & product development.
Canoe, based in New York City,
was formed in 2008 by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications,
Cablevision Systems, Charter Communications and Bright House Networks.
The company recently moved to larger office space in midtown Manhattan
to accommodate its growing staff, expected to double to about 135 employees by the end of 2010.
