Canoe Delivers 18 Billion-Plus VOD Ad Impressions in 2016

Canoe announced last week at CES in Las Vegas that the MSO-backed advanced ad joint venture had generated more than 18 billion ad impressions through its VOD dynamic advertising insertion platform in 2016, up from the 11.8 billion pumped out in 2015, and the 6.3 billion that ran in all of 2014.

Canoe is still working on its full report for 2016, including Q4 numbers, but the J.V. floated 5.2 billion VOD ad impressions in Q4 of last year, versus 4 billion in the year-ago quarter, Chris Pizzurro, Canoe’s head of business development, sales and marketing, confirmed to Multichannel News.

Though viewing trends are shifting to mobile and OTT devices, set-top box VOD remains a solid growth market. Last month, FreeWheel, the Comcast-owned online ad-tech company, reported last month in its Q3 Video Monetization Report that set-top VOD ad views for programmers with DAI enabled surged 103% year-over-year, and a share of 16%.

