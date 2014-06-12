Canoe Cruises Toward IP VOD

Canoe, the MSO-backed advanced advertising joint venture, said it’s pushing ahead on multiple fronts as it prepares to support dynamic ad insertion in VOD streams delivered over IP to the home, kicks off a deployments with Bright House Networks, and welcomes a few networks from the Turner Broadcasting System stable.

Looking to complement its VOD ad-insertion efforts with QAM-based set-top boxes, Canoe has adapted its workflow to support IP-based VOD content that are delivered in the home to a range of IP-capable devices, including set-tops, smart TVs, gaming consoles, media players, smartphones and tablets.

The scope of Canoe’s IP project is defined by in-home delivered IP VOD and does not yet apply to authenticated, out-of-home TV Everywhere applications.

To read the full story visit Multichannel.com.