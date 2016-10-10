Candidates' Compliments Were TiVo Top Debate Moments

TiVo said its subscribers interacted most with the closing moments of Sunday night's presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Asked to share one trait he or she admired about the other, Trump said Clinton "doesn't quit" and Clinton said she respected Trump's children. (The first debate's top TiVo moment, in a similar vein, was when Trump said he would support Clinton if she wins.) Questioner Ken Bone, a Clinton one-word answer and Trump's pacing also made the top five list.

No. 5, at 9:55 p.m.: Donald Trump pacing throughout the stage, in and out of frame.

No. 4, at 10:22 p.m.: Anderson Cooper asks: Secretary Clinton, does Mr. Trump have the discipline to be a good leader? Clinton responds: No.

No. 3, at 10:29 p.m.: (Camera on Kenneth Bone) Anderson Cooper: We have one more question from Ken Bone about energy policy. Ken?

No. 2, at 10:34 p.m.: HillaryClinton: I respect his children (referring to Donald Trump’s children)

No. 1, at 10:36 p.m.: Donald Trump: I will say this about Hillary. She doesn’t quit. She doesn’t give up. I respect that. I tell it like it is. She’s a fighter.

