Canadian Broadcasters Select Dejero for Newsgathering

Dejero has announced that its Live+ bonded wireless transmission solution for newsgathering has been getting considerable traction in Canada, where a number of the market's major broadcasters have adopted its platform.

The solution allows users to send back video over cellular networks from the field. Since first being deployed at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, the Dejero Live+ Platform has been adopted by CTV/Bell Media, Rogers Media and CBC.

"Dejero Live+ Systems provide us with flexibility for capturing and transmitting live news stories to our viewers," noted Jonathan Kay, senior director of news production at CTV News/Bell Media, in a statement. "The portability, reliability, affordability, around-the-clock support, and short time-to-air were all important factors in selecting Dejero to be an integral part of CTV's worldwide newsgathering system."

The ability to deploy more journalists in the field was also cited as a factor in the adoption. "Dejero Live+ Systems increasingly enable Rogers to deploy news teams in unique, affordable and flexible ways," noted Frank Bruno, VP of engineering and operations at Rogers Media, in a statement.

"While all broadcasters are challenged by the immense complexities of live newsgathering, Canadian broadcasters have the added challenges of vast terrain and extreme weather conditions," added Dan Mance, Dejero CEO, in a statement. "Dejero is proud that our Live+ Platform of products is enabling CTV/Bell Media, Rogers, and CBC to acquire broadcast-quality live and recorded video content despite these uniquely Canadian challenges."