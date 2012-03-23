Canada's Shaw Media Selects Dalet

One of Canada's largest privately owned broadcasters, Shaw Media, has begun deployment of the Dalet Enterprise Edition media asset management solution at their Television Playout Center in Toronto, where it will be used for eighteen specialty channels, including HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History Television and Showcase.

The deployment, which was carried out with broadcast consultant and reseller Majortech, unifies all of the Toronto facility's production, playout, and distribution systems within the Dalet Enterprise Edition's framework for media and metadata management.

Shawn Kelly, Shaw Media's senior director of media operations noted in a statement that: "With cross-system management and flexible metadata schemes for handling all types of assets, the Dalet Enterprise Edition acts as our ‘super glue' and overall workflow engine. It ties together all the diverse systems while respecting our preferred ways of working. Dalet's enterprise-wide approach offers high scalability and multiple integration methods, providing a tremendous advantage from a business perspective and potential for expansion to include new technologies down the road."

As part of the deployment, the system was integrated with a number of solutions from outside vendors. These include: Harris D-Series automation, Omneon MediaGrid production storage, Omneon Spectrum video file servers for ingest and playout, Harris Platinum video router, Apple Final Cut NLEs, Rhozet transcoders, Interra Baton for automated file-based QC, S4M traffic system, and Front Porch Digital HSM archive, as well as several systems developed in-house by Shaw Media.