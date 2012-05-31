Canada's Shaw Inks Gravitas VOD Deal

Gravitas Ventures, a distributor of independent films and documentaries to the VOD platform, has concluded a licensing deal with Shaw Communications in Canada for carriage of Gravitas New Release Movies on Demand, Gravitas Horror on Demand and Documentaries on Demand VOD packages.

The deal, which involves about 30 hours of new content each month for Shaw, means that 100 VOD providers in North America now offer Gravitas VOD programming.

"Over the years, consumers have increasingly enjoyed the ease and convenience of Video On Demand and we're thrilled to be in business with Shaw Communications," said Michael Murphy, president of Gravitas Ventures in a statement. "Since 2006, with our hyper-focus on VOD, we have distributed more than 1,500 titles" and now have deals with "100 cable, satellite, telco and online operators with a combined reach of more than 100 million VOD homes in North America."