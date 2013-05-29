Canada's CTV Selects Dejero Live+ Mobile App

Dejero has announced that Canada's CTV has decided to standardize its mobile newsgathering technologies on the Dejero Live+ Mobile App.

The decision to use Dejero's mobile cell bonding technologies will enabled hundreds of reporters for Bell Media to use their iPhones to transmit live HD video back to studios.

"The ability to capture breaking news - when and where it happens - is imperative for any 24-hour news operation," explained Jonathan Kay, senior director of news production for CTV News/Bell Media in a statement. "We're always watching for innovative technologies that let us get news stories

out of the field and on the air quickly, easily and reliably. With the Dejero Live+ Mobile App, our ENG crews have a powerful and reliable new tool to supplement our traditional satellite and microwave links for delivering high-quality live video."

Bell Media's CTV first applied the Dejero bonded cellular technology for its coverage of the Torch Relay leading up to the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games and then deployed dozens of Dejero's portable Live+ 20/20 transmitters to news crews across the country.

With the adoption of the app, Bell Media is significantly expanding the deployment of the Dejero technologies.

The app works currently on iOS devices and the Samsung Galaxy S III Android phone.