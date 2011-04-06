Canada's CBC Will Install Bitcentral's Oasis

Canada's national public broadcaster, the CBC, will install Bitcentral's Oasis content archiving and management system. It is the first sale of one of Bitcentral's products outside the U.S.

The CBC, which is the largest news broadcaster in Canada, will integrate the Oasis solution into Newstream, the system the broadcaster currently utilizes to "push" content out to its affiliates. With the installation of Oasis, approximately 14 affiliates and bureaus will be able to search all daily and archived content from the CBC via the Internet, eliminating costly satellite delivery charges and greatly increasing the quantity and quality of content available to affiliates, journalists and producers as they prepare their daily newscasts.

"Digital file-based IP delivery represents the most cost-effective way for our affiliates to access breaking news as well as archived material," said John Bainbridge, director of news production, CBC News. "With Bitcentral, we can offer nearly instantaneous access to a world of content from our hub in Toronto to our most remote partners."