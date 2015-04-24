Campus Televideo Takes HBO Go to School

Campus Televideo, a provider of TV and video services to more than 250 colleges and universities, said it now offers access to HBO Go, the premium programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere service, to two State University of New York schools – the University at Buffalo, and Alfred State SUNY College of Technology.

Campus Televideo said it is providing access to HBO Go to students on those campuses via its own authentication service, CTVstream, which was launched in November 2014.

A Campus Televideo spokesperson said more than 20 schools affiliated with the company are “enrolled” for HBO Go, and that Campus Televideo expects to launch its first MAX Go school next week.

