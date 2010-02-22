Cablevision's Rainbow Launches Foodie VOD Channel

General Mills brand Pillsbury has tied with Cablevision's

Rainbow Media unit to establish its own a video on demand channel, according to

a statement from Rainbow, Feb. 21. Pillsbury's media agency, Zenith Media,

negotiated a deal to use Rainbow's advanced and interactive TV applications.

Rainbow Media offers such services as part of national ad sales packages at

sister channels, AMC and WE

TV. Marketers such as Benjamin Moore and department store Century 21 have

also used the advanced tools for such things as coupons and trial products.

The VOD channel provides viewers with interactive

features along with long-form VOD content

plus text and photos. Pillsbury is the latest marketer to try and make its

marketing messages more informational and to create a more programming-like

environment to discuss its products. Kraft also has an initiative to get

viewers to its own Website for cooking advice. General Motors Co. was one of

the first marketers in the video on demand space, teaming with Comcast, to

give consumers more information on its products via a VOD

service.

The move is also interesting in the light of Cablevision's recent carriage

renewal disagreement with Scripps Networks Interactive which yanked Food

Network and HGTV from the New York

area system. The two agreed to terms in January although Cablevision's interest

in ramping up food category programming on it's the video on demand platform

could be viewed as competition to content providers such as Scripps.

Barry Frey, executive VP of advanced platform sales, for Cablevision said:

"This is fully branded Pillsbury, soup to nuts. Unlike the Web, they

control the environment the whole time."

The deal was born out of negotiations with Zenith which began during the

upfront 2009. Cablevision continues to talk to agencies about their offerings

for the 2010 upfront. "This gives our clients a significant opportunity to

take part of advanced advertising learnings and metrics," added Frey.