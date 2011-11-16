Cablevision's Newsday Launches New Apps

Cablevision's Newsday is launching new iPad and iPhone applications that will deliver the newspapers extensive coverage as well as live streaming of the operator's local cable news services, News 12 Networks, and its MSG Varsity channel.

Separately, Newsday is also releasing its first Android application, which will offer Newsday coverage.

All three new apps will be available for download on Thursday, Nov. 16

"With the new iPad, iPhone and Android apps, the full benefit of Newsday is now delivered to people's doorsteps, desktops, pockets and pocketbooks, allowing them to decide how and when they want to access Newsday's content," said Debby Krenek, senior VP, digital group, Cablevision Local Media and editorial director at Newsday, in a statement. "And with the inclusion of live streaming of News 12 Networks and MSG Varsity on the iPad and iPhone apps, users will get the full experience of what's happening across the tri-state area, further connecting them to their communities. This is a very exciting step for Newsday as we continue to create innovative and compelling ways to deliver a dynamic news experience."

The iPad, iPhone and Android apps are provided at no additional charge to Newsday seven-day home delivery and Optimum Online customers.

Others can subscribe to Newsday's digital package, which includes complete access to Newsday's iPad, iPhone and Android applications, Newsday.com and exploreLI.com, for $4.99 per month.