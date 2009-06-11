Cablevision's Frey Outlines VOD Advertising Success

Delivering the keynote address at the B&C/Multichannel News OnDemand Summit June 10 in Philadelphia, Cablevision Advanced Platform's Senior Vice President Barry Frey outlined the company's success in pioneering advertising via Video On Demand with companies such as Disney Parks and U.S. Navy. Frey also underscored the MSO's plan to allow for same-day insertion of advertising and warned the cable industry to learn the separate lessons of the music business and newspaper businesses in neither overprotecting content nor giving it all away for free.



The transcript of the speech follows...

Good Afternoon. Hopefully

you've enjoyed your lunch and our short video presentation. The video showed some of the original vision

for VOD and advanced advertising and today we'll talk about some of the actual fruition

of where we are today as kicked off by my friend Tinkerbelle.

We're certainly now in an on demand world as predicted, but

nonetheless we're here. So let's talk today

regarding how operators, programmers and advertisers can work best together to

grow our businesses.

You know, I started writing these remarks in a very demanding

environment. I started after sending e-mails,

tweeting, IM ing my kids on Facebook (yes they allow me to be their friends) and

then watching a broadcast of "Meet the Press"!

And I was doing this all on demand at 38,000 feet flying from NY to LA! Amazing!

Quick poll: How many of you folks have used wireless web

connections on demand on planes? Who

likes the idea of wireless on planes? Let

me see. Who actually thinks it disturbs

the last bastion of peace that we can all enjoy?

So, EVEN up in the sky change is upon us. Today more than

ever, technology continues to innovate and create new media choices and products

for the consumer. If these products are

good consumers will use them. And when

consumers start using them advertisers need to follow.

This changing environment brings about some real challenges

and some real opportunities to work with the ad community in this on demand

world!

So let's discuss today how the Cable Industry has leadership

in our grasp. But, first, let's take a quick view at some other industries that

mishandled change.

As we know, the music industry sat on the sidelines of

change didn't react boldly or quickly and therefore saw a huge disruption if

not destruction of their business.

On the other hand, the publishing business, rushed in probably

too quickly blindly or perhaps nearsightedly giving away their content. Now they're trying to get that publishing cat

back in some sort of subscription bag but it won't be easy.

The winning position is to acknowledge change embrace it and

have the vision to step in at the right moment with the right strategy.

Now Cable has begun to create new products and revenue

streams tied to customer value. Yet we

need to do more.

And as an industry we have started the process of embracing

paradigm shifts. Yet we need to do more.

And programmers and operators have started using new

technologies to deliver advertiser value. Yet we need to do more.

In this regard, at Cablevision, we believe we've started the

process of doing more!

We're focusing sharply on the ad community and have worked

hard to develop advanced advertising products and partner relationships that

may provide some examples and learning.

We have been guided by some core principles that may apply

to many in the room:

We're

exploring new revenue streams that help differentiate us from other media.

studying how the web has made money, then replicate and improve upon it

we try to tap into customer use of VOD and ITV and empower our thirty

second units.

All while listening to viewers and advertisers and deploying

new technologies in order to build desirable products.

Premier product

Branded Advertiser channel

Totally

branded environments

Tune, Channel #, position in guide

galleries for on demand video,

text, displays, polling

with consumers

populated lead generation system

Scores

of advertisers

of advertisers Unilever,

Mars, Sony, Auto Companies, US Navy

impressions, uniques, ff, rw, pause, lengths of visits

based-Nielsen 800 boxes, pulse of 18 million NY'ers

TiVo/DVR world, 7-12 minutes engagements

to Call, press remote, 5 minutes, 23%

Expensive trips

officers staff store fronts

So we expose viewers to products, brand attributes then they

engage and take action.

Here's the beauty in this. We have opened, developed, and

closed the sales continuum for marketers!

You see, historically television first created awareness for a brand,

product or service, and then print media gave the product details, beauty

shots, in depth descriptions, etc. Radio

followed in driving messages home to targeted audiences then people would walk

into a store and take action. Now, we

are doing all of this via television. We

have taken the most powerful medium and made it even more powerful!

And to continue on TV power we drive consumers to these branded

ad channels via an array of promotional and navigation elements in which our

Power 30s lead the charge! Unlike your

father's 30 second commercial or those of broadcast, our 30's (we've

trademarked them Power 30s) lead to long term engagement are interactive and

deliver great advertiser content on demand!

On Demand advertising is NOW coming into its own! This was

predicted years ago in an AD AGE cover story. In fact, the TV editor led her

story "If you don't know VOD....you're DOA!"

This prescient and prolific pundit will now proffer poignant panel thoughts

as Claire Atkinson, now with Broadcasting & Cable moderates the panel after

this. Hi Claire!

Another focus, at Cablevision and across our industry, has

been the enabling of more relevant and measurable commercials or commonly

referred to as addressable advertising.

We've proudly deployed the largest addressable execution in

the country currently at 500K homes and by soon to be in over a million!

We saw the POWER of this when we tested our own triple play

products in this addressable environment, we experienced double-digit lifts in sales.

This works by blind matching, geographic and demographic

household characteristics on an anonymous aggregated basis (whew!) with

advertisers' specific marketing segmentations.

Individual households can now see different more relevant commercials.

Of the many advertisers we're working

with our smart phone client has commercials appearing in households with

business people received business application for the phone and in houses with

youth texting capabilities were showcased.

In fact, many advertisers from Universal McCann, Starcom and

Group M have welcomed this more advanced measurement and increased tune time

for these relevant commercials.

And what's great is that viewers stay longer with the more

relevant commercials! Makes sense!

Now for years we've all thought pre-roll advertising for VOD

would be the great leap forward with targeted content and virtually must see

commercials.

Unfortunately, we've had a series of stale commercial spots,

baked into VOD content for months at a time.

The commercials lack timely relevance and this has become an arduous and

disappointing process.

For VOD advertising to succeed, this needs to change. And change it will! Now earlier today, we

announced that Cablevision has sliced this time gap! We will be offering advertisers the ability

to insert pre roll VOD commercials and re-fresh within 24 hours. We call this "same-day insertion" And we're

also delivering all of the vital click-stream data.

There'll

be more products and more to come from us and you in this room!

plus

more empowering of the thirty second unit

Cablevision we'll be saving content, requesting leads and even soon.

all on

demand

from the thirty! Or I should say

the "Power 30"

As an industry we

should

be studying the data,

to viewers and

the experiences from these learning's.

For example, at Cablevision; we continually hold focus

groups that bring to bear many insights including how sophisticated today's consumers

are! For instance, when they see our advertiser

channels, they know they're being sold to! Yet their reaction is "Give me something that

is relevant, informative and entertaining... and I will stay, participate and

take action."

Now, many of our operator and programmer friends are taking

the right steps in this arena. Innovation

and vision are both taking place throughout your organizations and it must

continue.

Canoe Ventures for example is pushing the agenda to organize

Advanced

advertising and data opportunities on a large scale basis

And speaking of advanced advertising, I'd like to paraphrase

a recent artfully written review in one of the media trades "Marketers are

sweet on advanced advertising because it spikes the punch of TV commercials

with the bracing liquor of quantifiable data and true brand engagement". Nice ay?

So here are a few things to keep in mind:

1. We can all make

our thirties even more powerful as they become interactive, addressable and offer

gateways to dialogue, engagement and action.

2. Let's push the

agenda in our organizations to invest in new technologies, innovate, test,

deploy and address all of our customer needs. Acting when prudent!

We must continue to innovate as innovative companies can lose

their way. A little known fact about

the recording industry (told to me by radio legend Norman Wain) is that it was very

innovative. After the recession RCA

Victor built their recording business by offering an alternative music source to

radio broadcasting. All of their ads and

record labels were stamped with the following slogan: The music you want-when

you want it---sound familiar?

3. And our third

point Deliver especially in tough economic times real ROI and true accountability

to our advertising partners.

And most importantly, realize we're working in television! There

is nothing like the sight, sound, motion and emotion of TV to create brands desire

for brands and reasons to act on brands.

Now, much focus has been on the web and Google as ad

vehicles, but here's the reality as consumers:

The internet

can help you with a product that you know about and need

television can uniquely and powerfully bring you a new reason to try a new

brand, product or service

This is what truly drives the economy and is what the

country needs today!

Let's feel great about TV!

As recent studies from Nielsen and Ball State University have indicated TV is still by

far the dominant medium, accounting for 99% of all video viewership. Even among 18-24 year olds, it was 98 percent! Furthermore, TV viewing is still rising up 7%

from 08 over 07!

So in summary, it's critical for cable TV to continually

show real leadership in this digital age and understand all of our customer's

needs. For if we are listening as good listeners

and as good leaders our road map is clear.

Winston Churchill said during the war "Great leadership is

not necessarily pushing people in a direction but it is keenly understanding where

they need to go and helping them to get there."

We in cable can listen, can keenly understand, can innovate and we can lead!

Now back to the screen or "Back to the Future" of advertising

which is here today! Thank you!