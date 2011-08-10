Cablevision, Viacom Resolve iPad App Spat

Cablevision Systems and Viacom announced Wednesday that they have settled their litigation over the cable operator's apps providing live TV and VOD to subscribers in their homes.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In a joint statement, the companies said: "Viacom and Cablevision have agreed to resolve their pending litigation, and the Viacom programming will continue to appear on Cablevision's Optimum Apps for iPad and other IP devices. In reaching the settlement agreement, Cablevision and Viacom were able to resolve the iPad matter and an unrelated business matter to their mutual satisfaction. Neither side is conceding its original legal position or will have further comment."

Viacom sued Cablevision in June in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York charging the cable operator with distributing its programming without permission through its iPad app.

