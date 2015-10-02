Cablevision, Verizon End Ad Dispute

Cablevision Systems and Verizon Communications have agreed to settle litigation that centered on ads about Verizon’s Wi-Fi-related speed claims and ads from Cablevision that took aim at the telco’s FiOS service.

The companies each released this statement: “Cablevision and Verizon have resolved their disputes to both parties’ satisfaction.” They did not elaborate on the terms of the settlement.

According to the New York Law Journal, the companies filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice on Monday (September 28), and Eastern District Magistrate Judge Gary Brown signed it the following day.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.