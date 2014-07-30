Cablevision Touts WiFi Milestone

Cablevision Systems said its network of WiFi hotspots emitting an “Optimum WiFi” SSID has exceeded the 1 million mark thanks in part to recent deployments at The Coney Island and Long Beach boardwalks and 24 New Jersey Transit rail stations.

Cablevision has been deploying quasi-public hotspots with its own SSID in a variety of public and business locations that are also open to other cable operator members of the “Cable WiFi” roaming consortium (Comcast, Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks are the other members), as well as in home-side gateways. The breakdown of Cablevision’s WiFi deployment between those location types was not immediately known.

In May, Cablevision CEO James Dolan said on the MSO’s first quarter call that Cablevision was rolling out “smart” WiFi routers that would put the company on track to expand its Optimum WiFi footprint to 1 million access points by year-end. “WiFi is a differentiator for the business,” Dolan said, noting that “you’re going to see some of these products are going to be rather disruptive, most likely to some of the current marketplaces, particularly the wireless data market.”

