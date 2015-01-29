Cablevision Sues Verizon Over Wi-Fi Ads

Just days after Cablevision Systems introduced Freewheel, a Wi-Fi-only voice, text and data product for smartphones, the operator said it has filed a suit against Verizon Communications that calls for the telco to put a halt to ads that, the MSO alleges, make “false, misleading and deceptive advertising claims about WiFi service.”

In exhibits tied to the complaint, Cablevision cites several Verizon ads claiming that FiOS has “the fastest WiFi available from any provider, period.”

Cablevision is filing the suit in federal court for the Eastern District of New York, and it comes a few months after Verizon launched the FiOS Quantum Gateway, a device equipped with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, initially offering it for $149, or for lease for $6.99 per month. Verizon is currently marketing it for $199.99 outright, and leasing it for $9.99 per month.

