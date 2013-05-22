Cablevision, Scripps Reach TV Everywhere Deal

Cablevision Systems reached an agreement with Scripps Networks to add the programmer's Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel networks to its TV Everywhere offering, Optimum TO GO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel TV Everywhere content can be accessed by Optimum TV customers on any desktop or laptop Internet-connected computer in the U.S. Additional devices will be added in the future.

"Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel offer the high-quality, informative programming that our customers want, and we are pleased to bring these popular networks to our rapidly expanding Optimum TV to GO service. Our customers can catch their favorite food, home and travel shows whenever they want with these latest additions to our TV Everywhere offering," said Cablevision vice president of video product management Bradley Feldman in a statement.

