Cablevision To Roll Out RS-DVR In April
By Mike Farrell
Cablevision Systems said it will begin rolling out its controversial Remote
Server-Digital Video Recorder in April, and plans to have the service available
throughout its 3-million subscriber footprint by year-end.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results, chief
operating officer Tom Rutledge said that the roll-out of the RS-DVR would begin
in three phases: the ability to pause live TV, which is currently in employee
homes. In April, a limited function DVR will be available.
"By year-end we intend to cease buying physical DVRs as we begin deploying
our network-based DVR solution throughout our footprint," Rutledge said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.