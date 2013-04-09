Cablevision Realigns Management Team

Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan announced a realignment

of its senior leadership Tuesday and is keeping it mostly in the family,

elevating his wife and long-time executive Kristin Dolan to president of

Optimum Services and his brother-in-law and MSO veteran Brian Sweeney to senior

executive VP, strategy.

The moves, Cablevision said, are part of an effort to

accelerate its transformation into a more customer-focused organization and

streamline the day-to-day management decision-making processes. All of the

executives will report to James Dolan.

Kristin Dolan, who most recently headed up the Bethpage,

N.Y.-based MSOs new

marketing and rebranding campaigns as senior executive VP, product

management, marketing and development, will head up Optimum Services. According

to the company, in the expanded role she will be responsible for the entire

Optimum customer experience as well as the Optimum brand positioning. In

addition to leading all product development and marketing efforts, she now will

also oversee the company's sales initiatives related to Cablevision's Optimum TV

digital cable, Optimum Online high-speed Internet and Optimum Voice

products.

