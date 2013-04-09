Cablevision Realigns Management Team
Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan announced a realignment
of its senior leadership Tuesday and is keeping it mostly in the family,
elevating his wife and long-time executive Kristin Dolan to president of
Optimum Services and his brother-in-law and MSO veteran Brian Sweeney to senior
executive VP, strategy.
The moves, Cablevision said, are part of an effort to
accelerate its transformation into a more customer-focused organization and
streamline the day-to-day management decision-making processes. All of the
executives will report to James Dolan.
Kristin Dolan, who most recently headed up the Bethpage,
N.Y.-based MSOs new
marketing and rebranding campaigns as senior executive VP, product
management, marketing and development, will head up Optimum Services. According
to the company, in the expanded role she will be responsible for the entire
Optimum customer experience as well as the Optimum brand positioning. In
addition to leading all product development and marketing efforts, she now will
also oversee the company's sales initiatives related to Cablevision's Optimum TV
digital cable, Optimum Online high-speed Internet and Optimum Voice
products.
