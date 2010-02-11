Cablevision Provides Interactive, Multiplatform Olympic Coverage

Cablevision is the latest cable operator to announce a range of Vancouver Olympics coverage from NBC Universal on a variety of platforms, including linear networks, video-on-demand and broadband video.

Besides HD coverage through linear networks NBC, USA Network, MSNBC and CNBC, Cablevision will offer highlights and full-event replays through its video-on-demand platform. During the Games, NBCU will provide over 100 highlights clips, roughly 15 per day, as well as five full-length daily event replays. Cablevision noted that NBCU's Web coverage of the Vancouver Games can be accessed through the Optimum Online portal, as well as on Web-enabled mobile devices through the operator's Optimum Wi-Fi network.

Cablevision will also offer its digital cable customers an interactive channel dedicated to the Vancouver Games. The iTV channel, which uses technology from San Jose, Calif.-based ActiveVideo Networks, will feature a mosaic of small video images that provide one-click, instant access to coverage on NBCU's various networks along with supplemental Olympics content.

"Events such as the Olympic Winter Games truly showcase the capacity of our advanced digital network to deliver NBC's total Olympic experience across multiple content platforms," said Cablevision SVP of product management John Trierweiler in a statement. "We are especially pleased to offer our customers an advanced mosaic and Interactive TV channel that offers the ability to easily navigate through all the available NBC television coverage at a glance and select the events they would most like to watch."