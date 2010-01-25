Cablevision Offers Automatic Sign-In For Wi-Fi Service
By Glen Dickson
Cablevision says it has successfully deployed an "automatic
sign-in" feature for users of Optimum Wi-Fi, the regional Wi-Fi network the
cable operator has created to provide subscribers with broadband access at outdoor
locations like downtown areas, railroad platforms, parks and other high-traffic
an/or commercial destinations across its New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
service areas.
The new capability requires users to sign into Optimum Wi-Fi
just once, after which their Wi-Fi-enabled device will automatically connect to
one of the thousands of access points Cablevision has installed across its
market. Additionally, Cablevision customers can manually register any
WiFi-enabled device from their home computer at http://www.optimumwifi.com, allowing
WiFi-enabled products that don't have a traditional Web browser, such as
digital cameras or portable gaming devices, to use the network. Users can
register up to four different devices per Optimum User ID, and can "name" each
of them to differentiate multiple devices.
"This is a significant milestone in the continuing
development of Optimum WiFi," said Kevin Curran, Cablevision's SVP of wireless
development, in a statement. "The addition of an automatic sign-in option has
been a feature we have been anxious to deploy, because it makes accessing the
network easier and faster than ever before."
Automatic sign-in capability has been the number-one request
from Optimum Wi-Fi customers, according to Curran. Since introducing the
enhancement late last year, average weekly sessions on the Optimum WiFi network
have nearly doubled, from approximately 200,000 to almost 400,000.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.