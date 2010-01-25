Cablevision Offers Automatic Sign-In For Wi-Fi Service

Cablevision says it has successfully deployed an "automatic

sign-in" feature for users of Optimum Wi-Fi, the regional Wi-Fi network the

cable operator has created to provide subscribers with broadband access at outdoor

locations like downtown areas, railroad platforms, parks and other high-traffic

an/or commercial destinations across its New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

service areas.

The new capability requires users to sign into Optimum Wi-Fi

just once, after which their Wi-Fi-enabled device will automatically connect to

one of the thousands of access points Cablevision has installed across its

market. Additionally, Cablevision customers can manually register any

WiFi-enabled device from their home computer at http://www.optimumwifi.com, allowing

WiFi-enabled products that don't have a traditional Web browser, such as

digital cameras or portable gaming devices, to use the network. Users can

register up to four different devices per Optimum User ID, and can "name" each

of them to differentiate multiple devices.

"This is a significant milestone in the continuing

development of Optimum WiFi," said Kevin Curran, Cablevision's SVP of wireless

development, in a statement. "The addition of an automatic sign-in option has

been a feature we have been anxious to deploy, because it makes accessing the

network easier and faster than ever before."

Automatic sign-in capability has been the number-one request

from Optimum Wi-Fi customers, according to Curran. Since introducing the

enhancement late last year, average weekly sessions on the Optimum WiFi network

have nearly doubled, from approximately 200,000 to almost 400,000.