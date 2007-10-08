Cablevision to Offer Sneak Preview of Disney Channel Movie, Series

Cablevision Systems iO: Interactive Optimum customers who subscribe to Disney Channel On Demand will have access to a sneak preview of Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches Too.

The subscription-video-on-demand service’s customers will also be able to preview new episodes of new original series Wizards of Waverly Place one week before they air on Disney Channel.

“Cablevision is pleased to offer this advanced preview of Twitches Too and Wizards of Waverly Place to our Disney Channel On Demand customers,” senior vice president of product management John Trierweiler said in a statement.

“This offering builds upon the success and enormous popularity of the recent High School Musical 2 preview and continues to demonstrate the value that consumers and programmers see in the on-demand platform, which affords digital-cable customers the control to choose what they want to watch, when they want to watch it.”