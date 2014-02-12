Cablevision Nets Exclusive Access To Fox 5 NY App

Cablevision Systems said its customers now have exclusive access to the Fox 5 NY app via Optimum TV to Go, the MSO’s authenticated TV Everywhere service for iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones.

The app provides access to WNYW’s live streams of select shows in the New York/Tri-State area where WNYW is broadcast, including Good Day New York, Fox 5 News, Wendy Williams, and Dr. Oz, among others. Cablevision's primary wireline competitor in the market is Verizon Communications.

“Optimum TV to Go’s extensive line-up provides our customers with remarkable mobility and significantly extends when and how they catch their favorite shows,” said Bradley Feldman, senior VP of video product management for Cablevision, in a release. “And now we are offering our customers even more flexibility with the Fox 5 NY app, which is only available to Optimum TV customers.”

