Cablevision Names Kristin Dolan COO

Cablevision Systems finally found a replacement for former chief operating officer Tom Rutledge, and she was part of the family all along.

Cablevision said it has named former president of Optimum Services Kristin Dolan as COO, effective immediately. In addition CEO James Dolan – her husband – said he would relinquish one of his titles – president – to his brother-in-law Brian Sweeney.

According to reports, the Dolans announced a trial separation last year but are still married. Cablevision declined to comment on their personal relationship.

In her new role, Kristin Dolan occupies a spot that has been vacant since former COO Tom Rutledge resigned from the company in 2011. Rutledge currently is CEO of Charter Communications.

