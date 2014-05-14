Cablevision Media Sales Picks Yangaroo

Yangaroo said its Cablevision Media Sales, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems, has tapped the vendor’s cloud-based platform to enable advertisers to deliver their television ads to the media company.

Noting that there are more than 200 file formats available, this new portal simplifies the delivery of multiple types of media formats, Yangaroo said, adding that the commercial content can be disseminated to all of the properties represented by or affiliated with CMS, including the New York Interconnect, News 12, and regional and local cable systems.

