Cablevision Makes Bold Steps

Cablevision Systems’ recent moves on the connectivity front are all part of an overall strategy to reinvent the company for a new era of consumers and its place in the market, CEO James Dolan told analysts Monday.

In the past three months the Bethpage, N.Y.-based operator has launched a Wi-Fi-only phone service (Freewheel), been the only cable operator to launch Home Box Office’s standalone service HBO Now, launched a “cord-cutter” package of high-speed data and a digital antenna for over-the-air broadcasts and most recently, signed a distribution agreement with Hulu. In discussing its first quarter results with analysts on Monday, Dolan said that is all part of Cablevision’s connectivity initiative and more products and service are expected to come.

“The company is changing and the new initiatives are a few examples of our evolution,” Dolan said. “Going forward you will see more products and services that focus on flexibility as we reimagine Cablevision and its place in the market.”

