Cablevision Launches iO Photos App For Facebook

Cablevision launched a new free service that lets digital cable customers view Facebook photos on their TV sets.

"The iO Photos channel, available across Cablevision's

entire service area on channel 640, allows iO TV digital cable customers

with a Facebook account to view and display Facebook photos on

televisions throughout the home and easily move between pictures and

television programming with a simple click of the remote. This new

flexibility gives customers the opportunity to view and share in more

places their own photos, other photos in which they have been tagged or

even their Facebook friends' albums," the cable company said in a release.

"Available on any iO TV digital set-top box in the home, there is no

limit to the number of Facebook accounts one customer home can access.

iO Photos users simply need to complete the registration process on

Cablevision's consumer web portal, Optimum.net, and accept the terms of

service."

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.