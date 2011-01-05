Cablevision Launches iO Photos App For Facebook
By MCN Staff
Cablevision launched a new free service that lets digital cable customers view Facebook photos on their TV sets.
"The iO Photos channel, available across Cablevision's
entire service area on channel 640, allows iO TV digital cable customers
with a Facebook account to view and display Facebook photos on
televisions throughout the home and easily move between pictures and
television programming with a simple click of the remote. This new
flexibility gives customers the opportunity to view and share in more
places their own photos, other photos in which they have been tagged or
even their Facebook friends' albums," the cable company said in a release.
"Available on any iO TV digital set-top box in the home, there is no
limit to the number of Facebook accounts one customer home can access.
iO Photos users simply need to complete the registration process on
Cablevision's consumer web portal, Optimum.net, and accept the terms of
service."
