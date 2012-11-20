Cablevision Launches ESPN3
Cablevision Systems is now making ESPN3 available to Optimum
Online customers -- seven years after ESPN originally introduced the
broadband-video website, previously called ESPN360 -- while the MSO said it
will soon offer the full WatchESPN TV Everywhere service as well as those for
three Disney networks.
The cable company is introducing the services under its expanded
distribution agreement announced last month with Disney and ESPN Media
Networks.
ESPN3, available to Cablevision's broadband customers,
provides a subset of the programming available via WatchESPN. ESPN3's coverage
includes thousands of live events and game replays year-round, including
basketball, football, college basketball, soccer, baseball, tennis, golf and
cricket.
With Cablevision's launch, ESPN3 is now available in 79
million households nationwide, which is comparable to standalone cable TV
networks, according to Justin Connolly, senior vice president of national
accounts for Disney and ESPN Media Networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.