Cablevision Launches ESPN3

Cablevision Systems is now making ESPN3 available to Optimum

Online customers -- seven years after ESPN originally introduced the

broadband-video website, previously called ESPN360 -- while the MSO said it

will soon offer the full WatchESPN TV Everywhere service as well as those for

three Disney networks.

The cable company is introducing the services under its expanded

distribution agreement announced last month with Disney and ESPN Media

Networks.

ESPN3, available to Cablevision's broadband customers,

provides a subset of the programming available via WatchESPN. ESPN3's coverage

includes thousands of live events and game replays year-round, including

basketball, football, college basketball, soccer, baseball, tennis, golf and

cricket.

With Cablevision's launch, ESPN3 is now available in 79

million households nationwide, which is comparable to standalone cable TV

networks, according to Justin Connolly, senior vice president of national

accounts for Disney and ESPN Media Networks.

