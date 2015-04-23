Cablevision Launches ‘Cord-Cutter’ Packages
Cablevision Systems is launching a series of cord-cutter packages, basically a mixture of high-speed Internet and a digital antenna to grab over-the air networks.
Introductory prices for the service will range from $34.90 per month to $44.90 per month and in some cases including Cablevision’s Freewheel WiFi-only phone service and are specifically targeted at young customers who are increasingly balking at paying high prices for cable TV. Data speeds will range from a basic 5 Megabit per second offering to 50 Mbps. Customers also have the option of adding HBO standalone service HBO Now at an additional charge.
The offerings are different from so-called “skinny TV” packages in that the Cablevision offering includes no cable or broadcast networks at all. Optimum TV is specifically excluded.
