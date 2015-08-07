Cablevision Improves Q2 Sub Losses

Cablevision managed to improve its basic video subscriber losses in the second quarter and turned in its best customer relationship growth in two years, but adjusted operating cash flow declined as higher programming costs dragged down profits.

Cablevision said it lost about 16,000 video customers in the second quarter, an improvement over the 28,000 basic video losses in the same period last year and less than half the 34,000 deficit that most analysts’ expected.

High-speed data customers increased by 14,000 in the period (compared to a decline of 9,000 last year) and phone customers declined by 7,000 (even with 2014). That gave the Bethpage, N.Y. MSOs 3.1 million total customer relationships for the period, an increase of 5,000 over the prior year and its best performance in two years.

