Cablevision Goes Wide With Interactive TV, EBIF

Cablevision Systems has now deployed Zodiac Interactive's interactive

TV platform -- including support for the industry's EBIF specification

-- across the MSO's entire New York-area footprint serving 2.9 million

digital cable subscribers.

The operator is using Zodiac's PowerUp framework

software, running on Cisco Systems' native set-top box environment, to

run several interactive applications and services. These include iO TV Shortcuts, search, an enhanced program guide, video-on-demand navigation and dedicated ITV channels.

The companies also are working together on Cablevision's remote-storage DVR -- which the operator has been planning to launch this year -- and the MSO is using Zodiac's PowerUp Advanced Messaging Solution (AMS) software to integrate Web and mobile applications with set-top boxes.



