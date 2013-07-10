Cablevision Goes With Starz and Encore

Cablevision Systems' TV to GO portal has expanded to more than 55 networks with the addition of Starz Play and Encore Play TV Everywhere services.

The premium combo will add about 400 titles per month from Starz and 900 from Encore to the MSO's TV to GO lineup.

"It's the time of year when everyone is on the go, and Optimum TV customers have tremendous flexibility of when, where and how they watch their favorite shows," said Bradley Feldman, Cablevision's vice president of video product management, in a statement.

