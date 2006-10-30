Cablevision Gets Security Clearance

Cablevision says that its Optimum Voice voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephone service has been formally recognized by alarm vendor ADT Security Services, a subsidiary of Tyco Fire & Security, as a primary method of alarm transmission to ADT's 24-hour customer monitoring centers.

"We were the first major VoIP provider to ensure enhanced access to 911, or E-911, for all of our customers, and with the whole-house wiring option we offer as part of our installation, Optimum Voice is compatible with home security systems like those provided by ADT," stated Joe Varello, Cablevision VP of digital voice management. "This is a distinctive feature of our service in the home, and is even more important in the case of small business customers who are increasingly turning to the powerful combination of Optimum Voice and Optimum Online to meet their more specialized needs."

Cablevision says that Optimum Voice, which has a flat monthly fee of $34.95, is being used by one-third of its 3.1 million cable TV subscribers and by over half of its 1.8 million high-speed data customers.