Cablevision Gets Rolling With ‘Freewheel’

Cablevision Systems has opened up the sales spigot for Freewheel, a Wi-Fi-only voice, data and text service that is initially offered on the Android-powered Moto G smartphone.

As Cablevision announced on Jan. 26, the service runs $9.95 per month for consumers who take the MSO’s high-speed Internet service, and $29.95 per month for everyone else. Cablevision is offering the Moto G for the discounted price of $99.95.

Cablevision touted Freewheel at a launch party Wednesday night at the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

