Cablevision Fires Up HBO Go, Launches 'TVtoGo' Portal

Cablevision Systems is now offering video subscribers access to HBO Go and Max Go, and with the addition of the premium TV Everywhere services has launched a "TVtoGo" portal to let viewers access TV Everywhere content.

All told, Cablevision now offers 12 mobile programming services to iO TV digital cable customers, accessible through the TV to Go site. Those are HBO and Cinemax; Turner Broadcasting System's CNN, TBS, TNT, tru TV, Adult Swim, HLN, and Cartoon Network; Fox Sports' Speed2; and Cablevision's own MSG Varsity and News 12.

For Cablevision customers who subscribe to HBO or Cinemax, HBO Go and MAX Go are available on any Internet-connected computer, as well as Apple's iPad and iPhone devices, Android-based smartphones, Roku set-tops and certain Samsung connected TVs.

