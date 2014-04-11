Trending

Cablevision Execs Take Slight Pay Cuts in 2013

Cablevision Systems executives saw their total compensation packages fall in 2013, with chairman and founder Charles Dolan taking the biggest hit, a 41% decrease, according to a proxy statement filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dolan’s total compensation dropped to $9.75 million for the year, down 41.3% from the $16.6 million he received in 2012. The main difference was in option awards – he received no such awards in 2013, compared to $7.1 million in 2012.

Other Cablevision executives saw less dramatic declines in their overall compensation. CEO James Dolan received $15.99 million in compensation in 2013, about 5.4% less than the $16.9 million he received in the prior year. Vice chairman and chief financial officer Greg Seibert saw his pay dip 8.8% to $10 million in 2013, down from $10.96 million in 2012.

