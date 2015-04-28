Cablevision to Distribute Hulu

Cablevision Systems Corp. announced Tuesday that it has become the first cable or satellite provider to ink a deal to distribute Hulu, the online TV hub.

Under the deal, which comes on the heels of Cablevision's deal to distribute HBO Now, HBO's new standalone OTT service, and the introduction of service packages tailored for cord-cutters, the MSO said it will offer Hulu to Optimum customers, offering full back seasons from networks such as FX, Fox, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, NBC, and TNT, as well as current seasons of some shows and older, library fare.

“The partnership with Hulu reflects Cablevision’s desire to meet customers where they are,” said Kristin Dolan, chief operating officer, Cablevision, in a statement. “There is a new generation of consumers who access video through the Internet, and whatever their preference, Cablevision will facilitate a great content experience.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.