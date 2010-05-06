Cablevision Beats Expectations In Q1

Cablevision Systems kept up the industry's first-quarter earnings momentum Thursday, reporting strong results across all metrics, including a return to basic-subscriber additions.

Cablevision also added 900 basic video subscribers in the quarter -- the only publicly traded MSO to report positive basic sub growth - as well as 12,000 additional digital-cable customers. High-speed Internet subscribers rose by 42,600 in the period and Cablevision added another 42,300 phone customers.

