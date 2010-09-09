Cablevision Apps Tap Android, Apple Devices

Cablevision Systems is promoting free apps for Apple's and Google's

Android-based mobile devices, providing subscribers additional ways to

search TV listings and manage their DVRs remotely.

The Cablevision app

for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices was released on the iTunes App

Store on Aug. 25, and is also now available on the Android Market. The

applications support multiple users and devices per home -- which

Cablevision says is a unique capability among its peers and competitors.

Early last year, Cablevision launched a mobile-optimized Web site, and added a DVR-scheduling capability in November. Cablevision also provides remote DVR management feature for regular Web browsers.

