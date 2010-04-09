Cablers Tout 3D Masters Action
By Glen Dickson
Cable
operators showed Tiger Woods' return to The Masters tournament in stunning 3D
HD Thursday (Apr. 8), taking a live feed from Augusta National Golf Club in
Augusta, Ga. The coverage was produced by ESPN and 3D specialist PACE using NEP's
SS3D truck and distributed via fiber through Comcast
Media Center
in Denver, Colo.
The
stereoscopic 3D production of The Masters, which started with Wednesday's Par-3
tournament and continues through the weekend, is being sponsored by Sony
Electronics, which makes both 3D TV sets and the professional cameras used in
PACE's 3D rigs.
Sony
is providing 3D TVs to the hospitality tents at Augusta National, and is also
showing the 3D coverage at Sony Style stores in Arlington, Va.; Philadelphia
and King of Prussia, Pa.; Houston, Tex.; and The Woodlands, Tex.
Comcast,
Time Warner Cable, Cox, Cablevision and Canadian operators are among the cable
operators taking the live feed and making it available to viewing parties and
free to subscribers with early 3D TV sets. Comcast and Time Warner Cable held
viewing parties Thursday in Washington, D.C. and New
York City, respectively, to show off the technology to
media and invited guests.
To
see a video report by NY1 News on the 3D broadcast featuring an interview with
B&C Senior Editor Glen Dickson, click
here.
To
get Washington, D.C. bureau chief John Eggerton's first
impressions of 3D golf, clickhere.
To
listen to an interview Glen Dickson did last month with Delaware radio station WDEL about the
current wave of 3D sports productions, clickhere.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.