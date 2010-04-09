Cablers Tout 3D Masters Action

Cable

operators showed Tiger Woods' return to The Masters tournament in stunning 3D

HD Thursday (Apr. 8), taking a live feed from Augusta National Golf Club in

Augusta, Ga. The coverage was produced by ESPN and 3D specialist PACE using NEP's

SS3D truck and distributed via fiber through Comcast

Media Center

in Denver, Colo.

The

stereoscopic 3D production of The Masters, which started with Wednesday's Par-3

tournament and continues through the weekend, is being sponsored by Sony

Electronics, which makes both 3D TV sets and the professional cameras used in

PACE's 3D rigs.

Sony

is providing 3D TVs to the hospitality tents at Augusta National, and is also

showing the 3D coverage at Sony Style stores in Arlington, Va.; Philadelphia

and King of Prussia, Pa.; Houston, Tex.; and The Woodlands, Tex.

Comcast,

Time Warner Cable, Cox, Cablevision and Canadian operators are among the cable

operators taking the live feed and making it available to viewing parties and

free to subscribers with early 3D TV sets. Comcast and Time Warner Cable held

viewing parties Thursday in Washington, D.C. and New

York City, respectively, to show off the technology to

media and invited guests.

To

see a video report by NY1 News on the 3D broadcast featuring an interview with

B&C Senior Editor Glen Dickson, click

here.

To

get Washington, D.C. bureau chief John Eggerton's first

impressions of 3D golf, clickhere.

To

listen to an interview Glen Dickson did last month with Delaware radio station WDEL about the

current wave of 3D sports productions, clickhere.