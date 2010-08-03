CableLabs Touts Tru2way DVR Interop with DLNA Devices

CableLabs last month hosted an interoperability event with 11

companies demonstrating tru2way-based DVRs sharing content with devices

certified for the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) specification over

coaxial cable in a simulated home network.

However,

the interop event included only set-tops designed for cable operators to

distribute as leased boxes -- currently, no tru2way-based consumer electronics

products are available for purchase by consumers. Last week Panasonic, the only

CE maker to come to market with a tru2way retail product so far, confirmed that

is no

longer selling tru2way HDTVs after originally introducing them in late

2008.

The

CableLabs event, held July 19-23 at the consortium's Louisville, Colo., headquarters,

was attended by 37 people from 11 companies.

Set-top

manufacturers were represented by ADB, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics and

Motorola. Those boxes worked together with DLNA-certified devices and components

from Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Cyberlink, Irdeto, Myriad and NDS.

The

interop event also featured two program guides with multiroom DVR capabilities:

Cox Communications' Trio guide, currently available on Cisco set-tops; and Time

Warner Cable's OCAP Digital Navigator (ODN) 4.0.



