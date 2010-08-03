CableLabs Touts Tru2way DVR Interop with DLNA Devices
CableLabs last month hosted an interoperability event with 11
companies demonstrating tru2way-based DVRs sharing content with devices
certified for the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) specification over
coaxial cable in a simulated home network.
However,
the interop event included only set-tops designed for cable operators to
distribute as leased boxes -- currently, no tru2way-based consumer electronics
products are available for purchase by consumers. Last week Panasonic, the only
CE maker to come to market with a tru2way retail product so far, confirmed that
is no
longer selling tru2way HDTVs after originally introducing them in late
2008.
The
CableLabs event, held July 19-23 at the consortium's Louisville, Colo., headquarters,
was attended by 37 people from 11 companies.
Set-top
manufacturers were represented by ADB, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics and
Motorola. Those boxes worked together with DLNA-certified devices and components
from Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Cyberlink, Irdeto, Myriad and NDS.
The
interop event also featured two program guides with multiroom DVR capabilities:
Cox Communications' Trio guide, currently available on Cisco set-tops; and Time
Warner Cable's OCAP Digital Navigator (ODN) 4.0.
