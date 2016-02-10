CableLabs Launches ‘UpRamp’ Accelerator Program

CableLabs has taken the wraps off UpRamp, an accelerator program that’s designed as an “executive MBA for startups.”

Focused on the cable and broadband sector, UpRamp, sponsored by CableLabs and its global MSO members, is a three-month, non-resident program for companies that have a product in the market or have either raised capital or “built a sustaining revenue stream.”

CableLabs said the program will pair each company with a C-level executive from CableLabs and a C-level executive from one of the organization’s 55 CableLabs member operators from around the globe.

