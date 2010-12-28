CableLabs Hosts HD Voice Interop, Inks DECT Pact
CableLabs hosted an interoperability testing event around wideband HD
Voice in early December with 11 participating vendors, and also
announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Digital
Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications Forum, which maintains standards
for cordless phones.
CableLabs said it has adopted the DECT
Cordless Advanced Technology - Internet and quality (CAT-iq)
specifications as part of its PacketCable HD Voice initiative.
HD
Voice delivers higher-quality voice transmissions by more than doubling
the frequency of range of traditional narrowband voice calls to
"wideband audio" ranges (50 Hertz to 7 Kilohertz).
