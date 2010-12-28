CableLabs Hosts HD Voice Interop, Inks DECT Pact

CableLabs hosted an interoperability testing event around wideband HD

Voice in early December with 11 participating vendors, and also

announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Digital

Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications Forum, which maintains standards

for cordless phones.

CableLabs said it has adopted the DECT

Cordless Advanced Technology - Internet and quality (CAT-iq)

specifications as part of its PacketCable HD Voice initiative.

HD

Voice delivers higher-quality voice transmissions by more than doubling

the frequency of range of traditional narrowband voice calls to

"wideband audio" ranges (50 Hertz to 7 Kilohertz).

